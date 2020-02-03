Kiev Concerned That Iran May Refuse to Hand Over Black Boxes of Downed Plane - Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Kiev is concerned that Iran would refuse to hand over the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that was downed near the Tehran airport in early January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

According to the president, Iran invited Ukrainian experts to take part in deciphering the black boxes.

"I am afraid that the Iranians may invite our specialists and say 'let's decipher them here on the spot' and then ask 'what do you now need the black boxes for?' No, we want to take these boxes and we talked about this with the Iranian side," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the TSN news program of Ukraine's 1+1 tv channel.

He added that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had assured him that Ukraine would have access to all pieces of evidence and would be able to take the black boxes.

"Therefore, I think that if our experts fly there, they should have a mandate that in case of incomplete decryption there on the spot, they can take away the black boxes," he stated.

The Ukrainian leader also said that Iran had been aware from the very beginning that the plane had been shot down by a missile.

To support his claim, he cited a recording of what media say was a conversation between a Tehran airport dispatcher and a pilot of an Iranian airliner, which took place just before the Ukrainian jet's crash. The pilot informs the dispatcher that he seems to have seen a missile launch.

"Indeed, this proves that the Iranian side knew from the very beginning that our plane was shot down by a missile," Zelenskyy said, adding that "Ukraine will definitely win in the courts."

Ukraine International Airlines' Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed on January 8, soon after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who perished.

The Iranian military subsequently admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to Iran's massive attack against Iraqi bases housing American military personnel. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an "unforgivable mistake."