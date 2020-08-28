Kiev Considers Foreign Interference in Belarus' Affairs Unacceptable - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry considers external interference in the situation in Belarus, which is engulfed in a wave of post-election protests, unacceptable, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a tv interview that Russia had formed a special reserve of law enforcement servicemen upon Minsk's request to help Belarus if needed. The president went on to say that Moscow and Minsk had agreed that at the moment there was no need to use Russian forces in Belarus.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry considers any external interference in the situation in Belarus regarding settling the country's deep political crisis unacceptable. First of all, we are talking about the meddling of Russia and the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], where Russia, as you know, plays a key role," Kuleba said, as broadcast on the ministry's Facebook account.

According to the minister, Kiev welcomes Albania's and Sweden's initiatives on mediation and establishing a dialogue between the Belarusian government and opposition.

"I want to assure you that Ukraine's position is synchronized with our partners from both the European Union and the United States, and we will work in a coordinated manner to ensure that the situation in Belarus is stabilized, so that the Belarusian people can make their choice and decide how this neighboring country important for us should develop," the diplomat added.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.