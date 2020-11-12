Kiev Considers It Very Important to Hold Normandy Summit by End of 2020 - Delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine considers it very important to hold a meeting in the Normandy format at the top level by the end of 2020, the delegation said following the group's meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 20, addressing the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine, said he expected to hold a summit in the Normandy format in Berlin as soon as possible, diplomats were working on this. In September, he said that all the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format agreed to a summit, which could take place after the second meeting of political advisers.

"The Ukrainian delegation considers it very important to hold a new summit meeting in the Normandy format by the end of this year, which would become a powerful impetus for summing up the results of the work carried out over the year and determining political and diplomatic ways for their further implementation," the delegation said on Telegram.