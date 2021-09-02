Kiev Considers New Assistance Promised by US 'Sufficient'- Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

Kiev considers the amount of assistance promised by Washington during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington to be sufficient, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Lyubchenko told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Kiev considers the amount of assistance promised by Washington during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington to be sufficient, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Lyubchenko told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the assistance that the US has already promised to Ukraine, Lyubchenko said, "Yes, I am."

Further asked if it was not little, he replied it was "enough."