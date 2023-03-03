Kiev Continues to Plan Military Seizure of Crimea, Strikes Against Region - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Ukraine continues to plan a military seizure of Crimea and strikes against it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Today, the Kiev regime continues to plan a military seizure of Crimea and strikes against it, without any concern for the lives of Russian civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that Ukraine will not be considered safe by the collective West unless Crimea is at least demilitarized and that the US supports Kiev massively hitting Russian military installations in Crimea as it considers them to be legitimate targets.