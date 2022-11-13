Kiev Council Member Recommends Residents to Leave City in Winter Due to Power Outages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Member of the Kiev city council Andriy Vitrenko recommended on Sunday that residents leave the Ukrainian capital for winter to avoid problems with energy, if they have such an opportunity.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that authorities could organize evacuation of Kiev's residents only in case of emergency and as a last resort, but there was no necessity of doing so in the current situation.

"To be honest, the situation is complicated. If people have an opportunity to spend winter in more comfortable conditions, they should do it to maintain the level of comfort that our citizens get used to," Vitrenko told tv channel Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 in response to the bombing attack on the Crimean bridge. Russian strikes have led to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.