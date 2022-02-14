(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev is counting on Germany's support for the full EU membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's geopolitical choice

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Kiev is counting on Germany's support for the full EU membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's geopolitical choice.

"We count on the support of Ukraine's full membership in the EU. Such a step would be a powerful signal of the geopolitical choice of the Ukrainian people, recognized by our legislation and many countries of the world," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.