UrduPoint.com

Kiev Counting On Germany's Support For Full EU Membership - Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Kiev Counting on Germany's Support for Full EU Membership - Zelenskyy

Kiev is counting on Germany's support for the full EU membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's geopolitical choice

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Kiev is counting on Germany's support for the full EU membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's geopolitical choice.

"We count on the support of Ukraine's full membership in the EU. Such a step would be a powerful signal of the geopolitical choice of the Ukrainian people, recognized by our legislation and many countries of the world," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related Topics

World Ukraine German Germany Kiev

Recent Stories

Senator Faisal demands inquiry against those invol ..

Senator Faisal demands inquiry against those involved in propaganda against PM's ..

1 minute ago
 French CG calls on Administrator

French CG calls on Administrator

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews maintenance, repairing work o ..

Commissioner reviews maintenance, repairing work of main roads in city

2 minutes ago
 KP Home Secretary for fool proof security during p ..

KP Home Secretary for fool proof security during polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Economic Support for Ukr ..

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Economic Support for Ukraine, Possibility of Normandy ..

3 minutes ago
 709 power pilferers nabbed in current month

709 power pilferers nabbed in current month

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>