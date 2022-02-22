Kiev counts on China's support and understanding amid current challenges, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Emine Dzheppar said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Kiev counts on China's support and understanding amid current challenges, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Emine Dzheppar said on Tuesday.

"We are counting on the support of the People's Republic of China, including the understanding of the challenges in which we are," the official said.