Kiev Counts On Poland For 'Proactive' Help In Joining NATO - Ukrainian Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office in Ukraine, told Polish President Andrzej Duda that Kiev counted on Warsaw's help in joining NATO.

"We count on proactive assistance from Poland in getting NATO to take in Ukraine and ensuring international security guarantees for our country," Yermak said on social media on Tuesday.

Yermak said the Polish president had recently hosted him in Warsaw for talks on bilateral cooperation, including on Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects NATO to speed up his country's accession to the bloc following the referendums on joining Russia of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the best way for the West to support Ukraine was on the battlefield and suggested that the military alliance take up Kiev's bid "at a different time."

