Kiev Court Abstains From Choosing Pre-Trial Restriction For Poroshenko In Semochko Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Kiev's Pechorsky district court left on Wednesday undecided the claim calling for imposing personal recognizance on former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as a pre-trial restriction in the criminal probe into Serhiy Semochko's appointment to the post of the first deputy head of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecutor told Poroshenko that the investigation was finished. After that, the prosecutor told the court he saw no sense in choosing a pre-trial restriction after the completion of the probe.

"The request ... to make a decision on preventive punishment for Poroshenko ... will be left without consideration," investigative judge Serhiy Vovk said, as aired on YouTube channel 'Ukraine's judiciary'.

Poroshenko's legal defense requested a questioning of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Oleg Koretskiy, working for the State Bureau of Investigations. According to Poroshenko's lawyers, Koretskiy is ready to give testimony on alleged pressure on investigators dealing with cases initiated against the former Ukrainian president.

The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations suspects Poroshenko of forcing then-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Yehor Bozhok, to appoint Semochko as his deputy back in 2018. Poroshenko fired Semochko in April 2019 but the latter then appealed the dismissal at the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

