Kiev Court Allows Detaining Poroshenko to Bring Him to Court - Lawyer

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Pecherskyi District Court of Kiev has allowed detaining former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to bring him to a meeting and elect him a preventive measure, lawyer Igor Golovan said on Wednesday.

Earlier in January, the court seized all property of Poroshenko who is accused of state treason.

"Everyone knows that Petro Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine on January 17 at 9.00 (07:00 GMT) And we know, but for some reason, this information is hidden by the Office of the Prosecutor General, for some reason the Pecehrskyi (court) is hiding that there is such a ruling on the detention of Petro Poroshenko for the purpose of bringing him to court and there is a petition from the Office of the Prosecutor General to apply a preventive measure against Petro Poroshenko," Golovan said during a briefing.