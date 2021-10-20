Kiev Court Arrests Ex-Prime Minister Azarov in Absentia in Case of 'Kharkiv Agreements'

The Pechersk District Court of Kiev arrested former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov in absentia, on charges of high treason when signing the "Kharkiv Agreements" to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine after 2017 for 25 years, the State Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Pechersk District Court of Kiev arrested former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov in absentia, on charges of high treason when signing the "Kharkiv Agreements" to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine after 2017 for 25 years, the State Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

The bureau announced in the spring that it had informed Azarov of suspicion of high treason due to the signing of the Kharkiv Agreements.

In particular, the department established that the content and conditions of the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of Ukraine had been imposed on Azarov in 2010 by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Azarov, in turn, denied claims that Medvedev had imposed agreements on him.

According to the investigation, Azarov fully understood the consequences of this agreement and contributed to implementing it in Russia's interests.