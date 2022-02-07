Kiev Court Arrests Former Ukrainian Energy Minister in Absentia Over Donbas Coal - Reports

A court in Kiev has arrested in absentia a former Ukrainian energy and coal industry minister, Volodymyr Demchyshyn, who is suspected of making illegal coal purchases from the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian media reported on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A court in Kiev has arrested in absentia a former Ukrainian energy and coal industry minister, Volodymyr Demchyshyn, who is suspected of making illegal coal purchases from the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian media reported on Monday.

In November, the Security Service of Ukraine declared Demchyshyn, who served as a minister from 2014 to 2016, a suspect in the investigation of illegal coal imports from Donbas. The country's investigation bureau called him in for questioning, but Demchyshyn did not appear, prompting the agency to put him on the international wanted list.

According to the Ukrainian news Agency, citing the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office, the Pechersky District Court in Kiev made a ruling on January 5 to place Demchyshyn in custody.

Meanwhile, the former official's whereabouts remain unknown.

The security service accuses the former minister of issuing several orders in 2014 and 2015, putting officials from the self-declared republics in charge of Ukraine's state enterprises located in Donbas. Demchyshyn is also alleged to have overstepped his authority by forcing the state power company to sign several coal supply agreements with the breakaway republics.

Former President Petro Poroshenko and the head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, are also being investigated as part of the case.