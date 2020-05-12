UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Claims Yanukovych's Lawyers Deliberately Delay Hearing, Disrupt Process

Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:28 PM

Kiev's Pechersky District Court has refused to hear motions made by the lawyers of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych during the Tuesday hearing on a case of the Euromaidan protests in 2014, and accused them of disrupting the court order and delaying the process

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Kiev's Pechersky District Court has refused to hear motions made by the lawyers of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych during the Tuesday hearing on a case of the Euromaidan protests in 2014, and accused them of disrupting the court order and delaying the process.

Between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014, over 100 people died in clashes on Kiev's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti square, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry. The protests led to a change of government, forcing then-president Yanukovych to flee the country to Russia. The Ukrainian authorities have been claiming that the former president is responsible for the killings during the Euromaidan protests, while Yanukovych denies his guilt, qualifying the case as politically motivated.

"You [Yanukovych's defense team] abuse your powers and violate order during a court session," a judge said, a live broadcast of the hearing is ongoing on Youtube.

The court also declined several defense motions and rejected to hear others. The lawyers also urged the court to allow Yanukovych to take part in the hearing via a video call, but the court denied. The lawyers then decided to leave the courtroom during the break.

