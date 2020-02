Kiev Court Extends Arrest of Suspect in Journalist Sheremet Murder Until April 3 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Pechersk District Court of Kiev has extended the arrest of doctor Yulia Kuzmenko, who is a suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, until April 3, Ukrainian news Agency reported on Tuesday.

In December, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that at least five people were suspected of having links to Sheremet's murder. Three of them, including Kuzmenko, Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Antonenko and military doctor Yana Dugar, have been detained.

Sheremet, who worked for various Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian media outlets, died in a car explosion on July 20, 2016, in the Ukrainian capital.