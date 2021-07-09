UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Court Extends Round-The-Clock House Arrest Of Medvedchuk Until September 7

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Kiev Court Extends Round-The-Clock House Arrest of Medvedchuk Until September 7

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Pechersky district court in Kiev on Friday extended the round-the-clock house arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life, until September 7, judge Sergey Vovk said.

"The court ruled ... to extend the term of the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest in relation to the suspect Medvedchuk ... to extend the term ... until September 7, 2021 inclusive," the judge said.

Ukrainian Youtube channel 'The First Independent' airs the live broadcast of the court session.

Related Topics

Kiev September Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

10 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.