Kiev Court Extends Round-The-Clock House Arrest of Medvedchuk Until September 7

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Pechersky district court in Kiev on Friday extended the round-the-clock house arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life, until September 7, judge Sergey Vovk said.

"The court ruled ... to extend the term of the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest in relation to the suspect Medvedchuk ... to extend the term ... until September 7, 2021 inclusive," the judge said.

Ukrainian Youtube channel 'The First Independent' airs the live broadcast of the court session.