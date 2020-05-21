(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A district court in Kiev has obligated the Office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's possible meddling in the activities of ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, according to the unified register of court decisions

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A district court in Kiev has obligated the Office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's possible meddling in the activities of ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, according to the unified register of court decisions.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian independent lawmaker Andriy Derkach revealed recordings that he claimed were telephone conversations between ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Biden. In these conversations, Biden pressed for the firing of Shokin in exchange for a loan of $1 billion. Derkach claimed he had obtained the tapes from unnamed investigative journalists and had forwarded them to the prosecutor's office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief this could serve as grounds for convictions of treason. However, Poroshenko said that the recordings had been fabricated.