UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Court Forces Probe Into Biden's Possible Meddling In Ex-Prosecutor General's Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:22 PM

Kiev Court Forces Probe Into Biden's Possible Meddling in Ex-Prosecutor General's Work

A district court in Kiev has obligated the Office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's possible meddling in the activities of ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, according to the unified register of court decisions

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A district court in Kiev has obligated the Office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's possible meddling in the activities of ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, according to the unified register of court decisions.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian independent lawmaker Andriy Derkach revealed recordings that he claimed were telephone conversations between ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Biden. In these conversations, Biden pressed for the firing of Shokin in exchange for a loan of $1 billion. Derkach claimed he had obtained the tapes from unnamed investigative journalists and had forwarded them to the prosecutor's office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief this could serve as grounds for convictions of treason. However, Poroshenko said that the recordings had been fabricated.

Related Topics

Firing Loan Exchange Ukraine Kiev From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

2 hours ago

WHO, UNHCR Agree to Enhance Health Services for Di ..

3 minutes ago

ECC approves Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.