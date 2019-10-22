UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Court Obliges Ukrainian Prosecutors To Reopen Probe Into US Election Meddling

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Kiev Court Obliges Ukrainian Prosecutors to Reopen Probe Into US Election Meddling

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A Kiev court on Monday satisfied a complaint by an independent Ukrainian lawmaker demanding the annulment of the decision by the prosecutor general's office to drop a criminal case concerning Kiev's possible interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"To satisfy the complaint filed by Derkach Andriy Leonidovich against the decision to close the criminal case," the Pecherskyi District Court of Kiev said in a ruling, published by the lawmaker on Facebook.

Thus the criminal probe, launched in Ukraine in 2017 and closed in January 2019, will be reopened, Derkach noted.

In March, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the possible attempts of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Artem Sytnyk, to influence the US vote in favor of then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that his office was investigating whether the NABU had deliberately released an accounting book of the Party of Regions, dubbed the "black ledger," which mentioned payments made to Donald Trump's former presidential campaign chief, Paul Manafort, between 2007 and 2012, during the 2016 campaign.

The NABU has dismissed Lutsenko's claims, calling them an "absurd attempt to discredit an independent anti-corruption institution."

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Vote Facebook Hillary Clinton Trump Kiev January March Criminals 2017 2016 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

11 minutes ago

EPA networks with publishers from Latin America an ..

26 minutes ago

World's loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

41 minutes ago

US Awards $85.3Mln in Grants to Combat Violence in ..

9 minutes ago

Indians asked to share claimed targeted locations ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.