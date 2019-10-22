Kiev Court Obliges Ukrainian Prosecutors to Reopen Probe Into US Election Meddling

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A Kiev court on Monday satisfied a complaint by an independent Ukrainian lawmaker demanding the annulment of the decision by the prosecutor general's office to drop a criminal case concerning Kiev's possible interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"To satisfy the complaint filed by Derkach Andriy Leonidovich against the decision to close the criminal case," the Pecherskyi District Court of Kiev said in a ruling, published by the lawmaker on Facebook.

Thus the criminal probe, launched in Ukraine in 2017 and closed in January 2019, will be reopened, Derkach noted.

In March, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the possible attempts of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Artem Sytnyk, to influence the US vote in favor of then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that his office was investigating whether the NABU had deliberately released an accounting book of the Party of Regions, dubbed the "black ledger," which mentioned payments made to Donald Trump's former presidential campaign chief, Paul Manafort, between 2007 and 2012, during the 2016 campaign.

The NABU has dismissed Lutsenko's claims, calling them an "absurd attempt to discredit an independent anti-corruption institution."