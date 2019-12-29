Kiev Court of Appeal Softens Measures Against 5 Ex-Berkut Forces Over Euromaidan Case

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Kiev Court of Appeal has softened measures against five former members of Berkut forces, the Ukrainian system of special police, over Euromaidan Protests Case.

Earlier, the prosecutor in the Euromaidan case, Sergey Kutsyi, confirmed that former Berkut members accused of killings during protests in Kiev back in 2013 were on the lists for the prisoner's exchange which is to be held on Sunday.

"The court ruled that the appeals of the accused [Sergey] Zinchenko, [Pavel] Abroskin, [Oleg] Yanishevsky, [Alexander] Marinchenko and [Sergey] Tamptura should be partially satisfied ...," presiding judge Margarita Vasilyeva announced.

They will be released on personal recognizance, the measure which means the pretrial release from jail or arrest without bail.