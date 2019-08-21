UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Orders Anti-Corruption Bureau to Investigate Poroshenko, Klimkin - Reports

The Solomyanskiy District Court of Kiev on Wednesday ruled to obligate Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to launch a criminal case on charges of corruption and power abuse by former President Petro Poroshenkko and former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, local media in possession of case materials reported Wednesday

According to the Ukrainian news agency, on July 15 the court received a lawsuit motion from an unnamed citizen who claimed that NABU failed to initiate criminal proceedings after he submitted to them a statement on felonies committed by Poroshenko and Klimkin under Article 364 of Ukraine's Criminal Code regarding abuse of power and authority.

A month later, the court satisfied his motion and ordered NABU to launch criminal proceedings, the media said.

Poroshenko held the Ukrainian presidency from May 2014 to May 2019.

Since losing the presidential elections to incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Poroshenko has been subjected to investigations by the State Bureau of Investigations under multiple criminal cases, including on corruption, power abuse and document fraud. Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said earlier in the month, however, that the former president was only a witness, not a suspect, in all the criminal cases involving his name.

Klimkin has requested resignation from the parliament after the May elections and, following a row with Zelenskyy over the Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia, vacated office on July 1.

During the pre-election race, Zelenskyy campaigned for harsher punishment for those who commit corruption felonies, including the complete seizure of property and a lifelong ban on holding government posts.

