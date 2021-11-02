UrduPoint.com

Kiev Court Orders Personal Recognizance For Opposition Politician Medvedchuk

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:31 PM

Kiev Court Orders Personal Recognizance for Opposition Politician Medvedchuk

Kiev's Pecherskyi District Court ruled on Tuesday to impose personal recognizance on Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, as a measure of restraint in the case of treason and Crimean national resources embezzlement, the judge announced

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Kiev's Pecherskyi District Court ruled on Tuesday to impose personal recognizance on Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, as a measure of restraint in the case of treason and Crimean national resources embezzlement, the judge announced.

Medvedchuk is obligated to appear in court when summoned, and not to leave Kiev.

