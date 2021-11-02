Kiev Court Orders Personal Recognizance for Opposition Politician Medvedchuk

Kiev's Pecherskyi District Court ruled on Tuesday to impose personal recognizance on Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, as a measure of restraint in the case of treason and Crimean national resources embezzlement, the judge announced

Medvedchuk is obligated to appear in court when summoned, and not to leave Kiev.