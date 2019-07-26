Kiev Court Orders SBU to Probe Possible Seizure of Power by Poroshenko - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A court in Kiev ordered Ukraine 's Security Service (SBU) to launch a criminal case over a possible seizure of power by the country's former president, Petro Poroshenko, when appointing judges to the Supreme Court of Ukraine , local media reported, citing court filings.

According to the documents, obtained by the Ukrainian news agency, the court received a complaint over inaction of SBU officials. It says that on July 11 a complainant, whose name was not disclosed, referred to SBU's central investigation department with a claim that Poroshenko had committed a criminal offense when appointing judges to the country's Supreme Court.

The court examined the complaint and ordered the SBU to open a criminal case against Poroshenko, the agency reported.

In May, Andrei Portnov, a lawyer and a former deputy head of the presidential office of Ukraine's ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, filed an appeal to the State Bureau of Investigations, accusing Poroshenko of money laundering and tax evasion.