Kiev Court Orders SBU To Probe Possible Seizure Of Power By Poroshenko - Reports
A court in Kiev ordered Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) to launch a criminal case over a possible seizure of power by the country's former president, Petro Poroshenko, when appointing judges to the Supreme Court of Ukraine, local media reported, citing court filings
According to the documents, obtained by the Ukrainian news agency, the court received a complaint over inaction of SBU officials. It says that on July 11 a complainant, whose name was not disclosed, referred to SBU's central investigation department with a claim that Poroshenko had committed a criminal offense when appointing judges to the country's Supreme Court.
The court examined the complaint and ordered the SBU to open a criminal case against Poroshenko, the agency reported.
In May, Andrei Portnov, a lawyer and a former deputy head of the presidential office of Ukraine's ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, filed an appeal to the State Bureau of Investigations, accusing Poroshenko of money laundering and tax evasion.