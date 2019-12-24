(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Kiev Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that Andriy Antonenko, a suspect in the case on the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, would remain in custody until February 8.

"[The measure of restraint is] upheld," the judge said, as quoted by Ukraine's UNN news agency.

Earlier in December, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that at least five people were suspected of having links to the murder. Three of them have been detained.

The Pechersky court of Kiev arrested doctor Yulia Kuzmenko on December 14 for two months. One more suspect, military doctor Yana Dugar, was placed under house arrest on the same day.

Sheremet, who had worked for various Russian and Ukrainian media outlets, died in a car explosion on July 20, 2016, in Kiev.