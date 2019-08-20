UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Postpones Hearing Of Vyshinsky's Appeal Against Extension Of Arrest - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:53 PM

Kiev Court Postpones Hearing of Vyshinsky's Appeal Against Extension of Arrest - Lawyer

Kiev's appellate court has again postponed the hearing of the appeal that the defense team of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, has made against a district court's decision to extend the defendant's arrest, this time due to a judge's illness, Vyshinsky's lawyer, Andriy Domansky, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Kiev's appellate court has again postponed the hearing of the appeal that the defense team of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, has made against a district court's decision to extend the defendant's arrest, this time due to a judge's illness, Vyshinsky's lawyer, Andriy Domansky, said on Tuesday.

"As court staffers have told us, a judge from the court's tribunal is on medical leave. This is why the hearing of the appeal is delayed," Domansky said, as aired by Ukraina.ru.

The lawyer noted that the date of the next hearing was currently unknown, with the court set to make an announcement later.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. If convicted of the charges, the journalist faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.

