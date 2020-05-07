UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Postpones Hearing On Yanukovych's Detention In Absentia For May 12

Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Kiev Court Postpones Hearing on Yanukovych's Detention in Absentia for May 12

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Kiev's Pechersky District Court has postponed for May 12 the meeting to consider a petition on the measure of restraint for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych regarding the killings of people during the Euromaidan protests in 2014, his lawyer, Alexander Goroshinsky, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014, over 100 people died in clashes on Kiev's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti square, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry. The protests led to a change of government, forcing then-president Yanukovych to flee the country to Russia. On January 24, 2019, a Kiev court found Yanukovych guilty in the treason case and sentenced him in absentia to 13 years of imprisonment.

The ex-president denies his guilt, qualifying the case as politically motivated.

"The meeting was postponed for May 12 at 12:00 a.m. [09:00 GMT]," Goroshinsky said, adding that the court made such a decision at the request of prosecutors, as it is necessary to organize an online broadcast of the meeting.

On Monday, the court selected a measure of restraint for Yanukovych in the form of detention in absentia under the case of making amendments to the country's constitution to seize power in Ukraine.

Yanukovych served as Ukraine's president from 2010 until February 2014.

