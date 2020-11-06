UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Receives Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy That Calls For Annulling His Survey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:34 PM

A district administrative court in Kiev on Friday received a lawsuit against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that demands cancellation of the results of his surrey that was coupled with the local elections in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A district administrative court in Kiev on Friday received a lawsuit against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that demands cancellation of the results of his surrey that was coupled with the local elections in Ukraine.

The local elections were held on October 25 across Ukraine. In parallel with elections, Ukrainian voters could participate in the poll initiated by the president. Ukrainians were asked about their views on life imprisonment for corruption, a possible free economic zone in Donbas, reduction of parliament members, legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, and the country's right to use the security guarantees under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

"The District Administrative Court of Kiev received a lawsuit against Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Servant of the People political party. The plaintiff asks the court to declare illegal and cancel the results of the poll, initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place on October 25, 2020, during the local elections," the court said in a statement.

According to the plaintiff, the survey results may give a wrong message about important issues, including the country's defense, to the Ukrainians.

