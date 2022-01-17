UrduPoint.com

Kiev Court Refuses To Return Motion For Measure Of Restraint For Poroshenko To Prosecutors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Kiev Court Refuses to Return Motion for Measure of Restraint for Poroshenko to Prosecutors

The Pechersky District Court of Kiev denied the ex-president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, the petition in which he asked the prosecutor's office to return the motion for a preventive measure in the case of treason

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Pechersky District Court of Kiev denied the ex-president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, the petition in which he asked the prosecutor's office to return the motion for a preventive measure in the case of treason.

Poroshenko arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw on Monday.

According to the politician, border control officers tried not to let him into Ukraine and took away his passport under the guise of conducting an inspection. Later, the document was returned to him, and he crossed the state border. The court began considering the prosecutor's office's petition to select a measure of restraint for Poroshenko. During the hearing, the former president asked the court to return to the prosecutor's office a motion for a preventive measure.

"To refuse to satisfy the stated petition," the presiding judge said.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Warsaw Kiev Border From Court

Recent Stories

Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - S ..

Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - Source

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Okara hospital death

2 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in kitchen, three injured

Fire erupts in kitchen, three injured

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews the progress of RED II vaccination driv ..

DC reviews the progress of RED II vaccination drive

2 minutes ago
 GB CM led delegation calls on Punjab chief ministe ..

GB CM led delegation calls on Punjab chief minister

2 minutes ago
 French Presidential Bidder Zemmour Fined for Incit ..

French Presidential Bidder Zemmour Fined for Incitement of Racial Hatred

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.