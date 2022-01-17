Kiev Court Refuses to Return Motion for Measure of Restraint for Poroshenko to Prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pechersky District Court of Kiev denied the ex-president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, the petition in which he asked the prosecutor's office to return the motion for a preventive measure in the case of treason

Poroshenko arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw on Monday.

According to the politician, border control officers tried not to let him into Ukraine and took away his passport under the guise of conducting an inspection. Later, the document was returned to him, and he crossed the state border. The court began considering the prosecutor's office's petition to select a measure of restraint for Poroshenko. During the hearing, the former president asked the court to return to the prosecutor's office a motion for a preventive measure.

"To refuse to satisfy the stated petition," the presiding judge said.