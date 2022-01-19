(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Pechersky District Court of Kiev on Wednesday ruled to release former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko who is accused of treason on his own recognizance and thus rejected the prosecution's request to detain him.

"The court decided to reject the request (of the prosecutor's office). To apply to Poroshenko ... a measure of restraint in the form of personal recognizance," judge Alexey Sokolov said.

The court also obliged Poroshenko to hand over his passports.