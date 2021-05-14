Kiev Court Rules to Place Medvedchuk Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest Until July 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) A Kiev court refused to arrest the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, and placed him under round-the-clock house arrest until July 9 inclusive, the ruling was read by the investigating judge at the meeting.

The prosecutor's office asked the court to arrest Medvedchuk until July 10 with the possibility of posting a bail of almost $10.9 million.

The court also ordered Medvedchuk to surrender his foreign passports and wear an electronic tracking device, refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case, and also appear in court and before the investigator on demand.

At the same time, the court refused to release Medvedchuk on the surety of Ukrainian parliamentarians.

Medvedchuk said that he would comply with the court's decision, but would continue to engage in political activities.

"I will do what I did before ” continue my political activities within the framework of the Opposition Platform ” For Life," Medvedchuk told reporters after the court session.