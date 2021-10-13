Kiev Court Sends Medvedchuk to House Arrest Until December 7 in Donbas Coal Case

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Pechersk District Court of Kiev refused the prosecutor's office request to arrest Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life, in the case of "schemes" for importing coal from the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and sent him under round-the-clock house arrest until December 7.

Medvedchuk said that he was not satisfied with the decision and considered the evidence of the prosecutors insufficient.

The Ukrainian authorities are trying to destroy the opposition and are illegally fabricating a case against him, he added.