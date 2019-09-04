UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Suspends Closure Of Quasi-Church UOC-KP Led By Schismatic Filaret

A court in Kiev suspended the closure of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate (UOC-KP), a non-canonical religious organization led by schismatic Filaret Denisenko, until after consideration of the merits of its lawsuit against the Ukrainian Culture Ministry, the non-canonical organization said in a statement on Wednesday

Earlier, the ministry said that the quasi-church led by Filaret was being liquidated. However, the court later accepted Filaret's lawsuit against the ministry.

"The Kiev District Administrative Court fully satisfied the appeal of UOC-KP lawyers to consider the claim. From now on, it is illegal to take any action to order and manage the property of the Kiev Patriarchate of the UOC-KP and to take any action to terminate and liquidate the religious organization of the Kiev Patriarchate of the UOC-KP before rulings on this case come in force," the statement says.

Filaret had been the leader of the non-canonical UOC-KP since 1995 and up until it merged into the newly created non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine in mid-December 2018 as a result of the so-called unification council in Kiev. The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which is led by Metropolitan Onufry, refused to participate in this gathering. The Russian Orthodox Church called the canonical meaning of the so-called council in Kiev insignificant.

On June 20, a meeting between the leaders of the so-called new church, headed by Filaret, ended in the surprise cancellation of a church union announced in late 2018 and Filaret's criticism of Constantinople Patriarch's decision to grant Kiev's church partial autonomy.

