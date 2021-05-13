UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court To Decide On Pre-Trial Restriction For Medvedchuk In Several Hours - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Kiev Court to Decide on Pre-Trial Restriction for Medvedchuk in Several Hours - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A court in Kiev will decide on a pre-trial restriction for treason suspect Viktor Medvedchuk from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party in several hours, with the prosecutor general's office demanding either an arrest  or a bail amounting to almost 10 million Euros ($12 million), his fellow party member, Renat Kuzmin, said on Thursday.

Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, another lawmaker from the Opposition Platform ” For Life, are suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea.

"In several hours, the Pecherskyi [District] Court in Kiev will decide on a pre-trial restriction for Viktor Medvedchuk in the case of high treason and violation of the rules of war, which was fabricated by the prosecutor general's office.

The prosecutor's office demands an arrest or bail in the amount of 300 million 930 hryvnias, which is equal to almost 10 million euros. Important! In order to prevent Medvedchuk from posting a bail and to make him end up in custody, [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy issued a decree to block all his accounts, the accounts of his wife and the businesses they own," Kuzmin wrote on Facebook.

The lawmaker stressed that this is "the true face of the current Ukrainian government, which keeps ranting about human rights and European standards of justice every day."

