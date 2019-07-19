Kiev Court to Hear Case of RIA Novosti Ukraine Portal Head Kirill Vyshinsky Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Podolsky district court of Kiev will hear on Friday the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal Kirill Vyshinsky.

Vyshinsky was detained on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison. The hearing of his case has been postponed several times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the OSCE, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in the media's work.