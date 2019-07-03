Kiev Court to Hear Vyshinsky Case on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A court hearing over the case of Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal held in custody by Kiev for over a year, will kick off on Wednesday.

The hearing will be held in Podolsky District Court of Kyiv. According to Vyshinsky's lawyer, Andrei Domansky, the court will consider restraining measures and the defense may ask the judge to replace them with house arrest instead of custody. However, everything depends on the risks that the prosecutors will refer to during the hearing, Domansky said.

On Tuesday, RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assist Vyshinsky's release.

Simonyan wrote a message in Ukrainian and posted it in her Telegram channel.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody ever since. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.