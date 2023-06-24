Open Menu

Kiev Covers Up Plans To Create Emergency At Zaporizhzhia NPP By Blaming Russia - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Ukraine's accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"This is yet another attempt to discredit Russia, to attribute non-existent intentions to us, and at the same time to cover up their criminal and, in fact, terrorist plans to create an emergency situation that could endanger the lives and health of both the population of the region and the residents of European countries," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow considers statements by Kiev's representatives about threats to the NPP, allegedly created by the Russian side, as a "vile provocation," she said.

