UrduPoint.com

Kiev Crematorium Doubles Cremations As Virus Deaths Soar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:44 PM

Kiev crematorium doubles cremations as virus deaths soar

The Kiev crematorium has been carrying out up to double the number of cremations compared to the summer months, its spokesman told AFP, as Ukraine battles a devastating new wave of coronavirus infections and low vaccination rates

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Kiev crematorium has been carrying out up to double the number of cremations compared to the summer months, its spokesman told AFP, as Ukraine battles a devastating new wave of coronavirus infections and low vaccination rates.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine recently reported record numbers of daily Covid-19 deaths and cases, resulting in a significant increase in burials and, in particular, cremations.

"To date, compared to the summer period, the number of processions has doubled," Andriy Yashchenko, a spokesman for the Kiev crematorium, told AFP.

"If during the summer there was on average 60 processions per day, now there are between 100 and 120," he said.

Ukraine reported 442 daily coronavirus fatalities on Monday, the second-highest number in the world after Russia.

Ukrainian authorities initially struggled to source vaccine doses and have since fought to convince vaccine-sceptic Ukrainians to get inoculated.

But new restrictions requiring vaccinations have seen people across the country flock to vaccine centres.

The crematorium -- one of three such facilities in the ex-Soviet country -- is part of one of the oldest and largest cemeteries in Kiev.

Yashchenko said the facility has stayed open for hours more than usual in recent weeks, and has sometimes been operating until midnight.

He added that the cremation of coronavirus victims is different as indoor services and open caskets are prohibited.

On Monday, an AFP correspondent saw two processions that followed the cremations of coronavirus victims.

Relatives of the victims distributed candles outside the building, and a priest read a prayer before the closed coffins were taken away for cremation.

Mini vans brought coffins to the entrance of the giant Soviet-era crematorium, built in the distinct heavy style.

After the cremations, smoke was visible from a nearby mound by the crematorium.

Mask-wearing mourners came to pay their respects, bearing flowers.

Yashchenko said that in October the facility cremated over 2,800 people, compared to 1,400 in August.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ukraine has recorded more than three million coronavirus cases and 77,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev August October Prayer From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces concludes deals worth AED11 billi ..

UAE Armed Forces concludes deals worth AED11 billion on day two of Dubai Airshow ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 4.36 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.36 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago
 Kiev, Paris, Berlin Want to Keep 'Normandy Format' ..

Kiev, Paris, Berlin Want to Keep 'Normandy Format' at Level of Foreign Ministers ..

24 seconds ago
 PTI govt expedite process for legislation, EVM: Sh ..

PTI govt expedite process for legislation, EVM: Shafqat Mahmood

26 seconds ago
 Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalab ..

Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 44 criminals held, contraband seized

44 criminals held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.