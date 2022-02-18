Kiev Currently Sees No Threat of Full-Scale Operation Against Ukraine - NSDC

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Kiev today do not see the threat of a full-scale operation against the state, however, records provocations from Russia, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said.

"If we are talking about a full-scale operation in relation to our state, then we do not see this. Today we see provocations from the Russian Federation. The goal is to provoke our powerful response in order to accuse us of what we are not going to do," Danilov said on the air of the 1+1 broadcaster.