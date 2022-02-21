Kiev Decided to Use Force to Resolve Conflict in Donbas - DPR Head Pushilin

Kiev decided on a forceful solution to the conflict in Donbas, the Minsk agreements do not prevent Ukraine from violating the established truce, receiving military support from the United States, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Kiev decided on a forceful solution to the conflict in Donbas, the Minsk agreements do not prevent Ukraine from violating the established truce, receiving military support from the United States, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said.

"Unfortunately, the Minsk agreements and existing agreements have never prevented the Ukrainian side from violating the established truce. To date, receiving comprehensive support, including military support, from the United States and other Western partners, the Ukrainian regime, contrary to its international obligations and the will of the vast majority of Ukrainians, has decided on the use of force to resolve the conflict on our territory," Pushilin said in an address aired on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.