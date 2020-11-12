Kiev Delegation Head Kravchuk Calls for Exchange of Prisoners With Donbas by Year-End

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The head of the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, called to hold a mutual exchange of prisoners by the end of the year, the delegation's press service said in a statement.

"The head of the Ukrainian delegation called for all mutually detained persons to be returned home by Christmas and New Year, which would become an example of high morality and responsibility of the participants, a sign of their desire to agree on other positions," the press service said on Telegram.

The sides also discussed the plan of action for Donbas, proposed by Kravchuk. At the meeting, the Ukrainian side supported the initiative of OSCE representatives to hold an extraordinary meeting of the political subgroup and pledged its readiness to work round the clock for the earliest possible coordination of a single document formulated by all participants.