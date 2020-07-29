Kiev Delegation in Donbas Contact Group May Be Headed by First Leader Kravchuk - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the country's former leader, Leonid Kravchuk, and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov are among the candidates to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement.

Earlier this week, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma ceased his work at the helm of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group. Reznikov, who is also deputy head of the delegation, later said that he would temporarily lead the negotiation process as Kiev's representative.

"This is a difficult job. It is difficult for us to choose a person who can lead this group ... We have several candidates. One of the contenders is our deputy prime minister Reznikov ... We are also talking with the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Makarovich Kravchuk. And there are a few more candidates," Zelenskyy told reporters, as broadcast on his Facebook account.

According to the president, it is necessary to find a balance, as this person should be someone with whom Russia will talk, who is respected in Ukraine, who will be able to dominate during negotiations and react to difficult moments without betraying Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that he would decide on the head of the delegation in the coming days.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when the army launched an offensive against Donbas after the Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they considered to have been a coup in the Ukrainian capital, which toppled the old government in February of that year.

The peace process in Donbas has since been negotiated on a number of international platforms, including the Trilateral Contact Group. Although already three documents on a de-escalation have been adopted within this platform so far, occasional armed hostilities in eastern Ukraine still continue to emerge.