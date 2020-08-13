UrduPoint.com
Kiev Delegation Says Sweden Could Become New Venue For Talks On Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:27 PM

Leonid Kravchuk, the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group and Ukraine's first president, said that Sweden could become a new venue for negotiations on Donbas crisis settlement, if there is no possibility to hold the talks in Minsk due to the ongoing protests

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Leonid Kravchuk, the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group and Ukraine's first president, said that Sweden could become a new venue for negotiations on Donbas crisis settlement, if there is no possibility to hold the talks in Minsk due to the ongoing protests.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the negotiations would continue in the Belarusian capital despite the protests.

He also said the next session of the Trilateral Contact Group would be held in Minsk on August 18, as scheduled.

"Belarus does not participate in the Trilateral Contact Group. If suddenly there is no chance to hold talks there, then we will look for some other venue. In fact, [talks in] Geneva [were held] even prior to the Minsk agreements. We could choose a neutral country, for example, Sweden. We can ask them. This is possible," Kravchuk said in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio.

