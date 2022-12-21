Kiev Deliberately Strikes Residential Areas of Donetsk, Targeting Civilians - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kiev conducts strikes against residential areas of Donetsk, targeting civilians, while no foreign media and human rights activists say anything about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As for these attacks, I understand that the strikes of Ukraine military directly hit residential areas of Donetsk...

These are civilians (that are targeted)... No foreign media, nor any human rights organizations is commenting on this," Putin said at a meeting with the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin.

Pushilin, in turn, appealed to Putin with a request to strengthen the republic with modern air defense systems against the background of increased Ukrainian shelling.