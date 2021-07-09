Kiev Demonstrates Unwillingness to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Peaceful Means -Russian Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Statements made by the Ukrainian authorities, including by high-ranking officials, confirm Kiev's determination to reject a peaceful solution to the conflict-torn Donbas region, according to a fresh report on human rights records in specific countries published by the Russian foreign ministry on Friday.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, the report says that there are currently "no signs of improving the extremely difficult situation with human rights" in the country.

"With the stubborn unwillingness of Kiev, along with its inability to take control of the situation, systemic violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms continue ... One of the clearest confirmations of the true intentions of the Ukrainian authorities are statements, including at the highest level, confirming Kiev's focus on refusing a peaceful resolution in Donbas," the report read.

With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking office in 2019, the document continued, most Ukrainian citizens hoped for a turn for the better in various spheres but, given the statements and actions of the authorities, Kiev's policies on key issues, including in the humanitarian sphere, "not simply remained the same, as under [former President] Petro Poroshenko, but deteriorated the existing problems.

"

"[Kiev] regularly violates people's right to liberty and security, there are numerous facts of illegal detention, torture, intimidation, ill-treatment, aimed, among other things, at forcing detainees to confess guilt," the report said, adding that the authorities have also stepped up the persecution of political opponents, independent journalists and media companies, and their vocal critics.

Additionally, the rights of internally displaced persons, the Russian-speaking population, and representatives of national minorities are limited, the ministry said.

One of the latest examples of Kiev's controversial policy is the bill on the rights of the indigenous peoples. Despite historical facts to the contrary, the document does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.