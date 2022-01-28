Kiev Denies Reports of Biden Warning Zelenskyy of Imminent Invasion of Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Ukrainian presidential spokesman on Friday rejected reports that US President Joe Biden warned his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of an "imminent" invasion of Ukraine, a day after the White House denied the report as false.

On Thursday, a CNN correspondent tweeted, citing an official, that Biden said that the invasion of Ukraine is "certain once the ground freezes" and warned Zelenskyy that Kiev might be "sacked" and Russian troops might try to occupy it. The same day, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed the report.

"Information on the content of the negotiations between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, allegedly citing an official representative of Ukraine, appeared on social media.

These reports are completely untrue," Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook.

The spokesman stressed that true information can only be found in official statements from Kiev and Washington.

"Everything else is conjecture and speculation. During this turbulent time, we are kindly asking you to have as responsible attitude to data as possible and publish only carefully verified information," Nykyforov said.

Russia rejects accusations of the West and Kiev of "aggressive actions" and alleged preparations for a military operation against Ukraine. Moscow has stated that it has no intention to invade any country and viewed the allegations as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.