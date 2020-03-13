Kiev Denies Reports on Decision by Trilateral Contact Group to Create New Body - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Oleksiy Reznikov, the deputy prime minister of Ukraine and the minister for the reintegration of the allegedly occupied territories in Donbas and the Crimean peninsula, on Friday refuted reports on the creation of a new body for a political settlement by the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) during the latest meeting in Minsk.

On Thursday, the foreign minister of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said that during the latest meeting, the negotiators had agreed to establish a new body to formulate decisions on political settlements, allowing for a direct dialogue between the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk with Kiev. At the same time, OSCE Special Representative Heidi Grau Said that the group had agreed to create a consultative council within the political subgroup.

"No such thing took place at the TCG [meeting]," Reznikov told journalists.

According to him, there were other decisions adopted during the meeting.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.