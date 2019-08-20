Kiev Dependent on EU in Deciding to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem - Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine can not follow in the United States' footsteps and relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem without taking into consideration Europe's and United Nations' positions on the matter, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin said on Tuesday

In July, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, Yuli Edelstein, said that Ukrainian lawmakers were working on legislation that would cement the embassy move into law. Israel reportedly expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce the relocation during his talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Kiev earlier this week, but the former ended up only promising to establish an investment center in the disputed city.

"Basically, we set four goals for this visit. The first goal was to try to encourage the new Ukrainian leadership to follow the path of, unfortunately, a very small number of states that have started to move their embassies and diplomatic activities to Jerusalem," Elkin told the Israel's Reka radio, noting that Netanyahu's visit yielded positive results.

Elkin went on to say that Israel understood Ukraine could not "just move its embassy" like Washington, given that the Eastern European nation was "dependent on Germany and France," and the United Nations' official position. At the same time, Kiev has been urged to follow the path of the Czech Republic and Hungary, which have relocated their trade missions and cultural centers to Jerusalem, the minister added.

Both Israel and Palestine see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as the cornerstone of a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

In May 2018, the United States became the first country to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018. This immediately triggered backlash from Palestine, the Arab world and a number of other nations that oppose unilateral decisions regarding the holy city's status.