UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Dependent On EU In Deciding To Move Diplomatic Mission To Jerusalem - Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:28 PM

Kiev Dependent on EU in Deciding to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem - Israel

Ukraine can not follow in the United States' footsteps and relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem without taking into consideration Europe's and United Nations' positions on the matter, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Ukraine can not follow in the United States' footsteps and relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem without taking into consideration Europe's and United Nations' positions on the matter, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin said on Tuesday.

In July, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, Yuli Edelstein, said that Ukrainian lawmakers were working on legislation that would cement the embassy move into law. Israel reportedly expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce the relocation during his talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Kiev earlier this week, but the former ended up only promising to establish an investment center in the disputed city.

"Basically, we set four goals for this visit. The first goal was to try to encourage the new Ukrainian leadership to follow the path of, unfortunately, a very small number of states that have started to move their embassies and diplomatic activities to Jerusalem," Elkin told the Israel's Reka radio, noting that Netanyahu's visit yielded positive results.

Elkin went on to say that Israel understood Ukraine could not "just move its embassy" like Washington, given that the Eastern European nation was "dependent on Germany and France," and the United Nations' official position. At the same time, Kiev has been urged to follow the path of the Czech Republic and Hungary, which have relocated their trade missions and cultural centers to Jerusalem, the minister added.

Both Israel and Palestine see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as the cornerstone of a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

In May 2018, the United States became the first country to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018. This immediately triggered backlash from Palestine, the Arab world and a number of other nations that oppose unilateral decisions regarding the holy city's status.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Ukraine Europe Washington Parliament France Visit Germany Jerusalem Same Kiev Czech Republic United States Hungary Turkish Lira May July 2018 From Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati women to scale peak of empowerment during ..

10 seconds ago

Italian Prosecutor Calls Situation Aboard Stranded ..

2 minutes ago

KPT to retrieve encroached lands: Syed Ali Haider ..

2 minutes ago

Hostages Released After Police Neutralized Bus Hij ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Writes Facebook Post in Russian After Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Respected independent experts to finalise cricket ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.