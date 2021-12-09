Kiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbas Contact Line - Russian Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Kiev is deploying heavy weapons near the contact line in Donbas, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) confirms it, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Kiev is deploying heavy weapons near the contact line in Donbas, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) confirms it, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission records the transfer of heavy weapons by Kiev to the east of the country, including large-caliber artillery and armored vehicles, the use of drones continues," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the West attempts to shift the responsibility for conflict resolution on Moscow but Russia only acts as a mediator.

"Amid existence of nationalist movements (in Ukraine), the information, shared by Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine itself, that there are 5 million units of unaccounted firearms in circulation in the country, is really alarming," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman also said that the European Union has joined the process of militarization of Ukraine.

"Recently, the European Union joined the process of militarizing Ukraine. On December 2, the EU Council decided to allocate 31 million Euros for military-technical assistance to the Ukrainian Air Force. This technical assistance does not contribute to peace in Donbas in any way. Negotiations on a peaceful settlement have actually reached an impasse amid this development," Zakharova added.

Russia calls on Ukraine "to stop sabotaging Minsk agreements" and expects the West to encourage Kiev to implement them, the spokeswoman said.

