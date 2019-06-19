Kiev Derails Separation of Forces in Donbas, Fails to Take Chance to End Crisis - Gryzlov

(@imziishan)

Kiev has disrupted the planned separation of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska in eastern Ukraine and ignored opportunities that were presented after the presidential election to settle the crisis in Donbas, Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Kiev has disrupted the planned separation of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska in eastern Ukraine and ignored opportunities that were presented after the presidential election to settle the crisis in Donbas, Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine , said on Wednesday.

"Last week, Kiev derailed the separation of forces in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, which was agreed by the parties at the meeting of the contact group. It intensified the activity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas instead. But this is not what the majority of Ukrainians voted for, and this is not something that can bring peace to Ukraine ... The Kiev authorities did not exercise the possibilities of resolving the crisis that arose after the election," Gryzlov said following the meeting of the contact group.

The envoy added that a direct dialogue between Kiev, and the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk could help improve the situation in eastern Ukraine and called on new Ukrainian leadership to not repeat the mistakes of its predecessors or turn away from respecting the Minsk peace accords.

Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the contact group, announced on Wednesday that the group failed to agree on a new truce and new date for the separation of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska despite the interest of all parties.

The self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have been engaged in an armed conflict with Kiev since 2014. Both Donetsk and Luhansk have refused to recognize the Ukrainian authorities who came to power as a result of what they considered to be a coup. The contact group and so-called Normandy Four, France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine serve as platforms aimed at facilitating conflict settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy secured a landslide victory in the April 21 presidential runoff over incumbent Petro Poroshenko.