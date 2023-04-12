Close
Kiev Did Not Forward Any Proposal On Easter Truce To Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Kiev Did Not Forward Any Proposal on Easter Truce to Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Moscow has not received any proposals from Kiev on the Easter truce and it is unlikely to take place, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"No official proposals from Kiev on the Easter truce have been received by the Russian side," Zakharova said, adding that "it is unlikely that this will happen," given the militant spirit of Ukraine.

