UrduPoint.com

Kiev Discusses Ukraine's Military Needs With US Congress Members - NSDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Kiev Discusses Ukraine's Military Needs With US Congress Members - NSDC

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov and House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman Adam Smith have discussed cooperation in the military and cybersecurity areas, the NSDC said on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by HASC members Mike Rogers, Rick Larsen, Steven Palazzo, HASC staff director Paul Arcangeli and US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues, in particular, those related to Ukraine's current needs in the military sphere. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine paid special attention to the issue of cyber weapons, noting that they are becoming 'weapon number' one in modern and future wars," the NSDC said in a statement.

Danilov stressed that cybersecurity is a key component of national security, according to the statement.

Since 2014, the US has supplied Ukraine with military support worth $2.5 billion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier.

The first meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden is scheduled for late August. The leaders are expected to discuss significant issues ranging from political cooperation and security to bilateral economic relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine August From Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

25 minutes ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

1 hour ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

49 minutes ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.