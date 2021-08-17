(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov and House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman Adam Smith have discussed cooperation in the military and cybersecurity areas, the NSDC said on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by HASC members Mike Rogers, Rick Larsen, Steven Palazzo, HASC staff director Paul Arcangeli and US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues, in particular, those related to Ukraine's current needs in the military sphere. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine paid special attention to the issue of cyber weapons, noting that they are becoming 'weapon number' one in modern and future wars," the NSDC said in a statement.

Danilov stressed that cybersecurity is a key component of national security, according to the statement.

Since 2014, the US has supplied Ukraine with military support worth $2.5 billion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier.

The first meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden is scheduled for late August. The leaders are expected to discuss significant issues ranging from political cooperation and security to bilateral economic relations.